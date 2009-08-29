House of M w/ Kid Millions and Fresh Cut Collective

Ask the members of House of M how they feel about DC Comics. Actually, you’d better not. Milwaukee’s nine-member hip-hop collectiveWu-Tang in size, but more Jurassic 5 and Little Brother in soundwas united by their love of comics and geek culture, particularly Marvel, whose House of M story line lent the group its name. After years of building buzz with mixtape appearances and ostentatious live shows, tonight the collective finally releases its debut album, The Alternate Reality of… The $10 cover at this show includes a copy of the album.