House of Wax 3D

Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from Price as the movie’s misunderstood villain. The movie is now remembered less for its acting, though, than for its early use of 3D technology, a novelty that has nonetheless aged well. The film’s flame-filled finale, in particular, pops off the screen dramatically.