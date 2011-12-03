Dozens of local businesses, artists and designers (both professional and amateur) will be selling unique mittens, notebooks, jewelry, headdresses, paintings, bath soaps and greeting cards at the second annual Hover Craft, a one-day marketplace hosted this year at Bay View's Sweet Water Organics (2151 S. Robinson Ave.) There will also be food vendors, DJs, performance artists, craft demonstrations and free make-and-take tutorials. The event is followed by an after-party at Frank's Power Plant featuring the bands Technicolor Teeth, The Facts Machine and Eric & The Happy Thoughts.