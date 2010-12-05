Hover Craft

The inaugural craft fair HoverCraft showcases a mix of both amateur and professional designers and artists, including dozens of local vendors that have never been featured at the city’s annual Art vs. Craft gathering. It promises a particularly eclectic marketplace where the requisite jewelry, pottery and knickknacks are sold alongside comic books, guitars and music. There will also be demonstrations, tutorials, DJs and performance art throughout the day, as well as food vendors. The craft fair runs until 6 p.m., and will be followed at 8 p.m. by a rock show featuring The Spectras, The Midwest Beat and Magic Milk.