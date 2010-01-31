Howie Day w/ Matt Lowell

In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest, spurred a wave of bad publicity that undermined Day’s sensitive-guy image, but they did little to slow his 2004 alternative-contemporary hit “Collide,” a ballad that was licensed to more than a dozen television shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “One Tree Hill” and “Scrubs.” [Tonight’s scheduled show won’t happen, as Day has canceled this tour.]