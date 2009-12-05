Hubert Sumlin and The Nighthawks

Born in the early ’30s, Hubert Sumlin spent his formative years soaking up the original Delta blues of Robert Johnson, Blind Lemon Jefferson and Son House. He built his reputation as a masterful, nuanced guitar player when he was hand-picked by Howlin’ Wolf for a spot in Wolf’s backing band, accompanying the blues legend live, as well as on a string of classic recordings for Chicago’s Chess Records label. Sumlin’s legend grew when a new generation of guitar wizards, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, acknowledged him as a direct influence. The ’70s blues revival may have faded into memory, but Sumlin continues doing what he knows best, wowing audiences with unimpeachable guitar skills, as well as a few tales from his long and storied career.