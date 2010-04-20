Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the filmincluding lead actor Seth Rogen, producer Judd Apatow and director David Gordon Greenwere all huge fans of the News, and asked Lewis to lend some of his soundtrack-making mojo to the production. The resulting track matches up nicely to such Huey Lewis and the News soundtrack cuts as “Back and Time” and “The Power of Love,” both made famous in the ’80s classic Back to the Future . The track reminds one why Huey Lewis and the News were so ubiquitous during the 1980s: The band was able to write incredibly catchy pop songs.