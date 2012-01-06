Hugh Bob and The Hustle w/ Hayward Williams and Tim Schweiger and The Middlemen

Milwaukee's The Wildbirds dirty up their roots-rock with boozy rowdiness and glam-rock swagger, but the group's new, more country-minded sister band Hugh Bob and The Hustleled by Wildbirds bassist Hugh Mastersontakes a mellower approach to American music. The group has released just one track so far, “Red, White & Blue Jeans,” a tuneful, Uncle Tupelo-styled love letter to the American dream, but more music is on the way. The band is in the process of recording a full-length for next year. The group shares this bill with Hayward Williams, a Milwaukee singer-songwriter with a rich, husky voice that suggests Bruce Springsteen and Townes Van Zandt, and power-pop stalwarts Tim Schweiger and The Middlemen. <P>