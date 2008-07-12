Electronic artists Hulot & NAOTA’s affinities for nostalgic, Amon Tobin jazz smoothness appear to make them strange bedfellows with openers D.A. and the Madpack’s circa-Manfred Mann guitar work and Talking Heads vocals. But all these electronic artists find vaguely common ground in informed, respectful throwbacks to older works and genres. In that sense, the spirit of Black Flag appears alive and well on songs like D.A.’s “Critical Miss,” whereas NAOTA seems more comfortable weaving ’30s-style clarinet jazz and occasionally heavily distorted guitar into spacey melodies. Hulot & NAOTA split a 9 p.m. Mad Planet bill with D.A. and the Madpack tonight.