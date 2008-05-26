The Human Body and Body Worlds

The good folks at the Milwaukee Public Museum aren’t taking the day off, either, and that means the Hymphrey IMAX Dome Theater will be open as well. To coincide with the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit, the theater is hosting multiple daily screenings of The Human Body, a 2001 high-definition documentary. It follows an ultra-ordinary family as they go about their normal routine, showing in amazing biological detail how the body performs such tasks. The camera captures, among other things, skin cells, the digestive system, the brain and the heart.