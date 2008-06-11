Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Public Museum closed its “Body World” exhibits, and now the time has come from the Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater to ends its corresponding presentation of The Human Body, the 2001 high-definition (and, for that matter, high budget) documentary that follows an ultra-ordinary family as they go about their normal routine, showing in amazing biological detail how the body performs such tasks. The camera captures, among other things, skin cells, the digestive system, the brain and the heart. The final screenings take place today and tomorrow.