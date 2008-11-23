The Human Condition part two: A Road to Eternity

Masaki Kobayashi’s Human Condition trilogy, based in part on the director’s own resentment at having been forced to fight for the Japanese army in World War II, has been described by a handful of critics as the finest film ever made, but it’s no small time commitment. This three-part film lasts nearly 10 hours, so it’s rare that a theater rises to the challenge of screening it in its entirety, as the UWM Union Theatre does over the span of several weeks. Tonight it screens the second installment of the film, A Road To Eternity, at 5 p.m.