Today the Tonic Tavern in Bay View raises money for the Hunger Task Force the old-fashioned way: with a bake sale. All sorts of sweet treats will be on sale, from cakes to pies to cookies, meaning there will be plenty to nosh on during the 3:15 Packers/Cowboys games. Three cans of donated food will get you a free drink, and there will also be Bloody Mary specials. After the game, at 7 p.m., local singer-songwriters Joe Crockett, Chris Tishler, Jeff Hamilton and Matt Meixner will perform.