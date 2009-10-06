It’s one of those facts that wows you every time you hear it, kind of like learning for the first time that The Eagles claim the best selling album of all time: Flute-rock band Jethro Tull has sold over 60 million albums. Lest there be any doubt that people still love their classic-rock, remember that stat: 60 million albums. Tonight former Tull frontman Ian Anderson, the man perhaps most responsible for the group’s fusion of English folk and hard-rock, breaks out the flute and the acoustic guitar for a tour he’s billing as “The Acoustic Jethro Tull.”