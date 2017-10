Milwaukee trio Ian & The Dream, who cut their teeth at local talent searches and battle of the bands competitions before leaping into the local club circuit, plays brisk, summer-day pop-rock with ample nods to The Beatles, as well as ’90s alt-pop staples like Weezer and Third Eye Blind. They share tonight’s bill with The Color Truth, whose brand of pop-rock draws from heartstring-tuggers like the Goo Goo Dolls and Semisonic, and the West Allis guitar-pop band Revision Text.