The Sheboygan sextet Icarus/Drifting classifies its sound as “Gypsy rock,” capturing a traveling vagabond vibe that touches on tender, wistful folk and dramatic, skyward alternative rock. It’s a violin-laced mix that embraces American, British and Celtic rock sounds, with particular nods to U2, Neil Young and The Frames. The band’s debut album, Relentless , divides its time between smoldering ballads and foot-stomping sing-alongs.