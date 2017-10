The UWM Union Theatre’s free Experimental Tuesdays series tonight asks us what we think about a region of the country that, frankly, few of us ever think about. The program compiles films depicting Norway, Finland and other frozen climates from filmmakers like Patrick Beveridge, Peter Hutton and Rebecca Baron, a documentarian with an eye for still photography. She contributes stunning historical photographs taken on a 1897 expedition to the North Pole.