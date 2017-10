Best known for her roll as the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked and for her role in both the film and Broadway versions of Rent, Broadway star Idina Menzel is also a recording artist who has cut her teeth on the Lilith Fair and recording with Ray Charles. Tonight at 8 p.m., the adult-contemporary pop singer, whose latest album, I Stand, was recorded with Annie Lennox and Celine Dion’s producer, plays a concert at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.