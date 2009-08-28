Though he avoids pointed political commentary in favor of cartoony, equal-opportunity satire, few directors make films more vehemently anti-corporate than “Beavis & Butt-head” creator Mike Judge. Judge’s breakthrough cult comedy, Office Space , lampooned chain restaurants and the like, and his damned 2006 follow-up, Idiocracy , further explored the horrors of commercialization, envisioning a future where water has been completely replaced with a sports drink (because “it’s got electrolytes,” though nobody knows exactly what electrolytes are). Bitingly funny, the film was all but buried by 20th Century Fox, which spent nary a nickel on publicizing it and released it in only a handful of theaters, in apparent hopes that it (and its unusually pointed barbs at corporations like Starbucks) would go unnoticed. (Also Saturday, Aug. 29)