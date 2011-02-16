Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery barfly who miraculously sprouts a pair of wings, which force him to do good deeds against his will. The soundtrack includes features. Like most Plympton features, there’s no dialogue; but the hypnotic, ever-morphing images tell the story beautifully. The soundtrack features Tom Waits.