IfIHadAHiFi w/ Bear Claw, Waxeater and White Problems

Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi churned out feverish hooks and pile-driving noise in equal measure on Fame by Proxy , the 2008 album they recorded with Faraquet’s Devin Ocampo and Paper Chase’s John Congleton. Later this year the group will release an EP titled Nada Surf, named for the indie-rock band that just so happened to title its latest album If I Had A Hi-Fi , but first they play a 10-year anniversary show tonight at the Cactus Club with peers from the region: the Chicago post-hardcore band Bear Claw; Bloomington, Ind., noise-rockers Waxeater; and the Milwaukee punk trio White Problems.