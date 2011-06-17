IfIHadAHiFi w/ Police Teeth, Waxeater and Absolutely

Milwaukee's IfIHadAHiFi churned out feverish hooks and pile-driving noise in equal measure on Fame by Proxy , the 2008 album they recorded with Faraquet's Devin Ocampo and Paper Chase's John Congleton. In advance of their upcoming Nada Surf EP, the group shares a show tonight with their Latest Flame label-mates Police Teeth. On their latest album, Awesomer Than the Devil , the Seattle group plays Fugazi-styled anthems that never feign Fugazi-styled austerity. Instead, Police Teeth let their screeds roar amicably, with the boozy vigor of Future of the Left and the peppy tempos of The Thermals.