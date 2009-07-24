IfIHadAHiFi w/ Year of the Scavenger and Mount Vicious

Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi pairs the feverish synths of Brainiac and the pile-driving noise of Big Black with huge, unremitting hooks and a “hey, let’s hit the dance party” enthusiasm that brings levity to their heavy, shout-along songs. Tonight the group splits a bill with two acts with a similar appreciation for a good, brash guitar riff: Milwaukee’s Year of the Scavenger, whose feral, meaty rock ’n’ roll draws from the fury of classic Jesus Lizard and Fugazi records, and San Francisco’s Mount Vicious, an unusual outfit that complements their Minutemen-styled punk with full-lunged, Danzig-esque vocals.