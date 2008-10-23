×

Though its disarming title suggests the geeky littlebrothers of the electronic-music scene, the indie label IHEARTCOMIX hasdistinguished itself as a trend-setting force, bridging the gap between thebohemian, increasingly dancey tendencies of indie-rock and the patricianexcesses of club culture. It’s a label for scenesters who pop Andre, notCristal. Tonight’s IHEARTCOMIX Tour, which stops at the Havana Night Club at 9p.m., pairs two IHEARTCOMIX acts: The Toxic Avenger, an oft-masked DJ whosebloopy, grinding video-game noises most closely evoke the comics the label’sname suggests, and label owner Franki Chan, whose fidgety, jubilant mixes sumup the label’s celebratory mentality.