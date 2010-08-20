Ike Reilly Assassination w/ The Friendly Lens

A non-classicist heartland rocker who infuses his music with the political charge of The Clash and Bob Dylan, Ike Reilly released his first record, Salesmen and Racists , in 2001 to strong praise from Minneapolis critic Jim Walsh, whose support led the Illinois musician to adopt the Twin Cities as a sort of second hometown. Reilly continued to grow his audience with records like 2004’s Sparkle in the Finish and 2005’s Junkie Faithful . His sixth and latest album is last year’s Hard Luck Stories , a collection of downtrodden tales that reflects the country’s tough economic times.