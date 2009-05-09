The X-Ecutioners were perhaps the most promising of all outfits born of the '90s turntablism movement that contended DJs could build great songs-and even great albums-from just breaks and samples, even without rappers. Their 1997 debut, X-Pressions, cemented their legacy, but a double-edged collaboration with Linkin Park in 2002 brought them commercial fortune while unfairly pigeonholing them as peons of the rap-rock movement. They dissolved soon afterward, but the bulk of the group, including de facto leader Rob Swift, who has enjoyed a rich solo career, have regrouped under the banner Ill Insanity. Ill Insanity shares tonight's crowded bill with countless other DJs, many of them from the world of house, including Robbie Rivera, Colette, Reid Speed, Delta 9, Trillbass, Paul Anthony & ZXX, DJ Rozz, Chris Grant, Matthew K and Adonis TFU.