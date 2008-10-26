Since 1991, David Seebach has hosted one of Milwaukee’s longest-running Halloween traditions, his moody “Illusions in the Night” show. In past years, the local magician has examined Jack the Ripper, conversed with a mummy and summoned ghosts in addition to requisite tricks like stabbing a woman in a box. This year’s show promises levitation, cremation, a live tiger and other freaky tricks, with a focus on witches and spiders. It’s an all-ages production, so scarier than the actual show may be the venue: The Modjeska has long been purported to be one of Milwaukee’s most haunted locales. The production continues its two-week run this afternoon with a 2 p.m. performance.