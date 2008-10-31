×

Since 1991, David Seebach has hosted one of Milwaukee ’s longest-running Halloweentraditions, his moody “Illusions in the Night” show. In past years, the localmagician has examined Jack the Ripper, conversed with a mummy and summonedghosts in addition to requisite tricks like stabbing a woman in a box. Thisyear’s show promises levitation, cremation, a live tiger and other freakytricks, with a focus on witches and spiders. It’s an all-ages production, soscarier than the actual show may be the venue: The Modjeska Theater has longbeen purported to be one of Milwaukee ’smost haunted locales. The production continues its run tonight with a 7:30 p.m.performance.