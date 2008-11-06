Rural Wisconsin was and still is a difficult location for a poet to launch a career, and mid-20th century Objectivist Lorine Niedecker suffered because of her remote location. Niedecker published her first book in 1946, then withered a 15 year drought during which she was barely published at all. By the time the 1960s poetry establishment took interest in Niedecker’s thoughtful, deeply personal poems, she was near the end of her life. Filmmaker Cathy Cook pays belated homage to this reclusive Wisconsin poet in her new film Immortal Cupboard: In Search of Lorine Niedecker, which the Milwaukee Art Museum screens tonight at 6:15 p.m.