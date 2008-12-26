As one of the DJs on Jammin’ 98.3’s “Basement Crew,” the station’s only rap program, Antonio Criss is deeply familiar with what makes a rap song stick, and he brings that knowledge to his own music career. Performing under the moniker Immortal, he filled his debut album, Shook Up the World, which he releases tonight, with smooth hooks and Southern-rap flourishes, musing on life in Milwaukee and his upward aspirations with Jay-Z’s poise, T.I.’s swagger and, on his first single, “Real Woman,” T-Pain’s Vocoder. Immortal does a 10 p.m. CD release show tonight at the Stonefly Brewery.