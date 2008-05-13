Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM's Union Art Gallery's latest exhibit, “Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation,” attempts to draw a through-line among disparate cultures. Rather than focusing on Abrahamic, monotheistic religious expressions, artists Leandro Soto, Raoul Deal, and René Maldonado, in collaboration with Nigerian dramatist Awam Amkpa, ask viewers to consider the feminine roots of polytheism. Ultimately, the mixed-media exhibit, which runs through June 12, examines how organized religion creates a system of seismic rifts between cultures.