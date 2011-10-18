Thanks to loans from museums and private collections across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim in New York, the Albertina in Vienna, and the Tate in London, more than 100 works from some of the biggest names in impressionism will be on display at the Milwaukee Public Museum's exhibition Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper.” Among the 21 artists represented are Degas, Cassatt, Cézanne, Gauguin, Van Gogh, Manet, Morisot, Pissarro, Redon, Renoir, Seurat and Toulouse-Lautrec. The exhibition offers a rich sampling from the movement, including Degas' ballet dancers, Cézanne's landscapes, Gauguin's Tahitian beauties, even Van Gogh's Cemetery in the Rain . Unlike past exhibits on impressionism, this one highlights impressionist drawings in particular.