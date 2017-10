Through April 27, the Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-spanning work of five artists for its “Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos” exhibit. The exhibit is dominated by David Schaefer’s heavily textured oil paintings, conceptualizations of nature both tamed and wild. That nature theme is echoed by Shawn Messinger’s hand-blown glass object and Odya Smith’s pastel landscapes.