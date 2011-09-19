In Inception , Christopher Nolan's ambitious follow-up to The Dark Knight , Leonardo DiCaprio plays a noirish private dream detective, a spy for hire in the more infernal regions of corporate espionage. His job is to steal secrets by entering and manipulating the dreams of his targetsuntil an associate makes him an offer he can't refuse. The tycoon will fix the legal problems that prevent Cobb from returning to America if the nocturnal sleuth successfully plants destructive ideas in the dreams of his rival at a British corporation vying for control of the global energy market. Brocach screens the film tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.