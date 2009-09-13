Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which ends its weekend run today at the Summerfest grounds. Milwaukee’s annual American-Indian cultural celebration also features a marketplace filled with Indian pottery, artwork and crafts. The market is a particular draw, and, increasingly, so is lacrosse, which will be played in all its full-contact glory.