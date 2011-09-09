Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, pow-wows and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo, venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at Indian Summer, the festival that marks the end of Milwaukee's ethnic-festival season and the beginning of fall. There will also be a marketplace filled with Indian pottery, artwork and crafts, a “Natural Path Herbal Area” with healing oils and teas on display, and lacrosse games and demonstrations.