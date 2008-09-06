Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, a daily pow-wow competition and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at this weekend’s Indian Summer Festival, which runs through tomorrow at the Summerfest grounds. Milwaukee’s annual American-Indian cultural celebration also features a marketplace filled with Indian pottery, artwork and crafts. The market is a particular draw, and, increasingly, so is lacrosse, which will be played in all its full-contact glory.