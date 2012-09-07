In 1985 Butch Roberts, a Milwaukee police officer, dreamed about adding an American Indian festival to the other ethnic festivals that were being held on the Summerfest grounds. And now after 26 years on Milwaukee's glittering lakefront, the Indian Summer Festival maintains its status as one of the city's most popular and entertaining ethnic festivals. Snack on fry bread while enjoying festival favorites including a farmers market, Native American storytelling and performances, a Lacross tournament, and fireworks both Friday and Saturday nights. (Through Sunday, Sept. 9.)