The Indigo Girls w/ Jennifer O’ Connor

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since their 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls girls have remained one of the most-popular folk-rock duos over the last two decades, releasing 11 studio albums including this year’s Poseidon and the Bitter Bug, the group’s first independent release since Strange Fire. They’ve updated their sound through the years, building it up and stripping it back down, while maintaining their commitment to human rights and social change. Opener Jennifer O’Connor is a young singer-songwriter who, speaking to the renewed interest in independent folk, has found a home on the prestigious Matador Records, a label once dominated by bohemian indie-rockers.