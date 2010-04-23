Though they’ve only been playing together as a bluegrass band for about three years, The Infamous Stringdusters include veteran musicians who have played with country superstars like Lee Ann Womack. The group joins hordes of fellow young bands that are revolutionizing bluegrass by playing to the sensibilities of the jam scene. With their first album, 2007’s Fork in the Road , the group picked up several awards at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, including Emerging Artist of the Year. The band’s show at the Miramar Theatre tonight follows the recent release of the band’s second album, Things That Fly .