Ingram Hill w/ Matt Duke and Mikey Wax

In the '90s a slew of vaguely rootsy alternative rock bands like the Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Matchbox Twenty brought the faintest bit of country twang to non-CCM airwaves. The Memphis band Ingram Hill picks up where those bands left off, crafting polished little adult-alternative songs with just enough of a roots-rock twinge to let them co-exist in country circles as well. The group's records, including 2011's <I>Blue Room Afternoon</i>, sparkle with the bright, clean production of a Top 40 album.