In the ’90s a slew of vaguely rootsy alternative rock bands like The Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Matchbox 20 brought a little bit of country twang to non-CCM airwaves. Memphis’ Ingram Hill picks up where those bands left off, crafting polished little adult-alternative songs with just enough of a roots-rock twinge to let them co-exist in country circles as well. The band, whose latest release, Cold in California, sparkles with the clean production of a Top 40 album, plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall.