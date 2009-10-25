Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d like to write a song for “Grey’s.” That was the emotional “Keep Breathing,” which 25 million people heard during the big ending of the show’s dramatic season three finale in May 2007. In September of that year, an inescapable Old Navy commercial featuring Michaelson’s “Just The Way You Are” aired more than 65 times in prime time, according to Billboard magazine, establishing Michaelson as a name artist.