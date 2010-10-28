Insane Clown Posse w/ Axe Murder Boyz

For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed this year when the earnest, unintentionally funny video for the group’s “Miracles” became a viral Internet hit, spawning a “Saturday Night Live” parody. In the song, the face-painted rappers pay tribute to the marvels of the world, including the sun, butterflies, rainbows and, most memorably, magnets. The newfound interest in Juggalo culture resulted in increased media coverage of the band’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival this summer, though much of it was condescending, and the sight of outsiders mocking Insane Clown Posse’s lower-class fans reeked of classism at its most mean-spirited.