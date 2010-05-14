Insane Clown Posse w/ Kottonmouth Kings, Coolio, Kittie and Necro

As always, Insane Clown Posse rapper Violent J lives up to his name on the latest ICP album, Bang! Pow! Boom! , which includes the song “To Catch a Predator,” a fantasy about Violent J luring pedophiles to his house so that he can murder them. It also includes a self- explanatory song called “I Found a Body,” about discovering a corpse, and “Chop Chop Slide,” an unlikely re-write of the “Cha Cha Slide.” Tonight the rapping clowns return to the Rave for a show that pairs them with Kottonmouth Kings, Kittie and Coolioyes, that Coolio.