Insane Clown Posse w/ Twiztid and Blaze

For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed last year when the earnest, unintentionally funny video for the group's “Miracles,” in which the face-painted rappers pay tribute to the marvels of the world, including the sun, butterflies, rainbows and, most memorably, magnets. The video became a viral Internet hit, spawning a “Saturday Night Live” parody and a whole lot of outside attention for ICP's annual Gathering of the Juggalos music festival. The group's current American Psycho Tour has already been an eventful one. Openers Twiztid and Blaze were arrested in Florida last weekend for marijuana possession.