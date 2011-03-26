For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving "Juggalo" subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed last year when the earnest, unintentionally funny video for the group's "Miracles" became a viral Internet hit, spawning a "Saturday Night Live" parody. In the song, the face-painted rappers pay tribute to the marvels of the world, including the sun, butterflies, rainbows and, most memorably, magnets. Insane Clown Posse shares tonight's bill with a host of affiliate acts: Twiztid, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Anybody Killa, Boondox, DJ Clay and The Dayton Family. The night is also set to feature Juggalo Championship Wrestling, which is exactly what it sounds like.