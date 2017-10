The city of Milwaukee has already plugged in its holiday lights display, but the Inter-Organizational Council of Bay View has a tree of its own, which it will light tonight at a 6:30 p.m. event at the Bay View Post, 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The night begins, awesomely, but a performance from dancers and their dogs, and culminates in a 7 p.m. tree lighting and performance from the Bay View High School Choir.