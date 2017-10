Milwaukee power-pop bands of all shapes, sizes and affiliations took the stage at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn this week during the four-day International Pop Overthrow festival, which concludes today with a line-up of groups drawn from all over the city, including Ryan McIntyre (3 p.m.), The International Date Lines (5:15 p.m.), Jetty Boys (6 p.m.), Certain Stars (6:45 p.m.) and The Berettas (7:30 p.m.)