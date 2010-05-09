Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop traditionpretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifiesand has since established satellite Pop Overthrow festivals around the world, including one in Milwaukee that is celebrating its third year at Linneman’s. This afternoon the festival finishes its four-day run at the venue with performances from Peter D’Amore, Van Go, The Raykings, The Pondhawks, World Minus One and The Romeros.